Hair salons and barbers in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen: 20 of the best hairdressers and barbers in North Kirklees - as recommended by our readers

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Reporter Series readers have been sharing their recommendations for the best hair salons and barbers across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

We asked people for their favourite place to get a haircut in North Kirklees earlier this week.

And we got such a positive response! Thank you! We simply could not include them all!

Here, in no particular order, are just some of the businesses which were recommended.

20 of the best hair salons and barbers in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen - as recommended by our readers.

1. Best Hair Salons Main.jpeg

20 of the best hair salons and barbers in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen - as recommended by our readers. Photo: Google Street View

Boris & Co is on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

2. 20 of the best hair salons and barbers in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

Boris & Co is on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield. Photo: Google Street View

Best Cuts is on South Street, Dewsbury.

3. 20 of the best hair salons and barbers in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

Best Cuts is on South Street, Dewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Love Hair by Stacey Speight is on Huddersfield Road, Birstall.

4. 20 of the best hair salons and barbers in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

Love Hair by Stacey Speight is on Huddersfield Road, Birstall. Photo: Google Street View

