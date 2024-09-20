We asked people for their favourite place to get a haircut in North Kirklees earlier this week.
And we got such a positive response! Thank you! We simply could not include them all!
Here, in no particular order, are just some of the businesses which were recommended.
1. Best Hair Salons Main.jpeg
20 of the best hair salons and barbers in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen - as recommended by our readers. Photo: Google Street View
2. 20 of the best hair salons and barbers in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen
Boris & Co is on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield. Photo: Google Street View
3. 20 of the best hair salons and barbers in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen
Best Cuts is on South Street, Dewsbury. Photo: Google Street View
4. 20 of the best hair salons and barbers in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen
Love Hair by Stacey Speight is on Huddersfield Road, Birstall. Photo: Google Street View
