Closing down, Greggs, Foundry Street, Dewsbury

Greggs says that all staff working at their outlet on Foundry Street in Dewsbury will be kept on despite the shop’s imminent closure.

Greggs said the store has reached the end of its lease and were choosing not to renew it due to the other Greggs shop in Dewsbury being within walking distance and more central to the town.

All staff at the outlet are being relocated to existing shops or a new shop opening in Birstall at the end of the month.

