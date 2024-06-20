Greggs confirms that Dewsbury outlet will close but says all staff will be kept on
Greggs says that all staff working at their outlet on Foundry Street in Dewsbury will be kept on despite the shop’s imminent closure.
Greggs said the store has reached the end of its lease and were choosing not to renew it due to the other Greggs shop in Dewsbury being within walking distance and more central to the town.
All staff at the outlet are being relocated to existing shops or a new shop opening in Birstall at the end of the month.
The company also said they opened 220 new shops last year as part of plans to have more than 3,000 shops.