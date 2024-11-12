Gomersal’s historic Red House, former museum and inspiration to Charlotte Brontё, to be sold at auction

The former Red House Museum in Gomersal, a building that dates back to 1660 and has literary and religious connections, is to go up for auction next month, with a £650,000 guide price, as part of Kirklees Council’s efforts to address a £47m budget shortfall.

The landmark, grade II-listed Georgian property will feature in the next online auction to be held by Pugh, which is part of Eddisons, on 4 December. It is situated on a 1.2 acre plot of land and, as well as the main, large brick-built house, it includes a barn and other outbuildings. Bought by Spenborough Council in 1969, it served as a museum from 1974 until it was closed to the public in 2016.

Auctioneers say the historic property is likely to be suitable for redevelopment or change of use and could potentially be returned to its original use as a large private residence.

The Red House was built by wealthy local farming and textiles family the Taylors in 1660 and was owned by their descendants for the next 250 years. In the 18th century Methodist leaders John and Charles Wesley were close friends of the Taylor family and visited the house regularly. A century later, Charlotte Brontё, a schoolfriend of Mary Taylor, immortalised both the family and the house in her 1849 novel Shirley.

Will Thompson, a director at auction house Pugh, said: “In keeping with its four decades as a museum, the Red House is a fascinating treasure trove that is drenched in the history of this part of West Yorkshire. It would make an outstanding family home, as it must have been for generations of the Taylor family, and contains some really exceptional original features, including some stained glass windows in the dining room that are described by Charlotte Brontё in Shirley.”

He added: “The house is also in the highly sought after village of Gomersal and not surprisingly we have had a great deal of interest from would-be buyers.”

The property’s many original features include an 18th century wooden staircase leading to a galleried landing, as well as several fireplaces, and striking stained glass windows featuring portraits of William Shakespeare and John Milton.

The next Pugh auction, which includes the Red House in Gomersal, has new lots added daily and will be held on 4 December at www.pugh-auctions.com . The property is among more than 50 assets which Kirklees Council is looking to dispose of in order to address its financial deficit.