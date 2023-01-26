A Gomersal spa has been named as one of the most popular in Yorkshire, according to a leading booking agency.

Spabreaks.com has named Gomersal Park Hotel and Dream Spa as the second most booked spa in the region based on reservation data of more than 700 destinations in the UK and overseas in 2022.

Sarah Gledhill, who has been manager at the Dream Spa for four and a half years, said:

“I am super proud and I am proud of every single one of my staff and everyone involved in getting us to where we are.

“It has been four years of hard work. We have had COVID, lockdowns and people who have been too scared to come back, so we have tried to create a nice, safe atmosphere and environment for everybody to get people’s confidence back in the spa world. I think we have done a pretty good job.

“We are well run and we have got some fantastic staff. It is spotlessly clean and I am very, very proud of what we do. We provide amazing treatments, there isn’t a bad therapist among them. They are all absolutely fantastic and are five stars all the way.

“I always get compliments on how amazing the staff are and how welcomed people have felt and for me that is what it is all about. We like to take people on a journey throughout the whole experience.”

The setting includes eight treatment rooms, a rasul mud chamber, a foot spa, sauna, steam room, swimming pool, hydrotherapy pool, a bistro and manicure and pedicure stations.

The spa also offers bespoke packages, including for mums-to-be as well as for cancer patients after the favoured Moor Lane site gained cancer accreditation last year.

On why it named Gomersal Park Hotel and Dream Spa as one of the most popular in Yorkshire, a spokesperson for Spabreaks said:

“Set in beautiful Yorkshire countryside, you’ll feel instantly relaxed in this tranquil environment. Bespoke packages are on offer, based on what you want to achieve and how you want to feel at the end of your spa journey.

“There are eight treatment rooms, as well as a swimming pool, sauna and steam room so there’s plenty in the way of relaxing experiences to enjoy before and after your treatment.”

The Spa Hotel at Ribby Hall Village came first in the findings, with Mercure St Pauls Hotel in Sheffield, the Verbeia Spa at The Craiglands Hotel and The Parsonage Hotel and Spa near York making up the rest of the top five.

Here you can take a look at 12 photos inside Gomersal Park Hotel and Dream Spa – one of Yorkshire’s most-loved spas.

1 . Take a look inside one of Yorkshire’s most popular spas 1. Treatment room at Dream Spa, Gomersal Park Hotel. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . Take a look inside one of Yorkshire’s most popular spas 2. VIP room at Dream Spa, Gomersal Park Hotel Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . Take a look inside one of Yorkshire’s most popular spas 3. VIP room at Dream Spa, Gomersal Park Hotel Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

4 . Take a look inside one of Yorkshire’s most popular spas 4. VIP room at Dream Spa, Gomersal Park Hotel Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales