Global sports brand, Dunlop Sports, partners with Salus Padel

Padel court operators, Salus Padel, announce their collaboration with iconic sports brand, Dunlop Sports, to become their official padel equipment and ball partner.

Salus Padel is due to open its doors to its first site in Bradford city centre later this month, launching with Dunlop as one of its official partners. It will be the first padel courts to open in Bradford city centre, which is currently enjoying being the UK City of Culture 2025. Salus Padel aims to create a space for the local community where they can promote health, wellbeing, and welfare in a fun and inclusive way to play.

Dunlop will provide the padel bats and balls for the four panoramic padel courts, based inside a state-of-the-art mixed-use leisure facility by Bene Leisure. The venue also has cutting-edge cricket nets and batting simulators from HiTZ Cricket, a refreshing sauna and ice baths, a modern café by CAWA Coffee, and a dedicated viewing area, with a gym and pilates studio following early next year, creating a premier destination for sport and wellness.

Dunlop specialises in racket sports at the highest level and is the official tennis and padel ball and equipment partner for the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the governing body for padel in the UK. Dunlop offers a range of padel equipment, including bats, balls, bags and apparel suitable for juniors and beginners all the way to advanced players.

Dunlop rackets at Salus Padel

Chris Baird, UK Marketing Manager at Dunlop Sports, said: “At Dunlop, we massively care about spreading health and happiness throughout the sport, and we are thrilled to be partnering with a company that holds these same values in their practice.

“We look forward to seeing the beginning of Salus Padel in Bradford, and we are excited to see where this partnership goes in future projects as well.”

The team involved with Salus, which derives from the Latin for health, wellbeing and welfare, is Founder Tan Khan, Waseem Khan and Arif Ahmad, who are bringing invaluable expertise in sourcing courts, securing sites, financing, design planning, construction, and operations, as well as a desire to bring something different to the Bradford community.

Jim Lord, director of development and partnerships at Salus Padel, said: “We want to do padel differently, and create a sense of belonging for all players who want to come and enjoy padel. Dunlop felt like the perfect brand to partner with, and we are very grateful for their support.

“You will be able to use the Dunlop bats and balls at Wardley House in Bradford, once we open this month. We look forward to seeing the equipment in action, as well as the community of Bradford enjoying the space and having fun.”

You can now mark Salus Padel as a favourite on Playtomic, where they will be rolling out early bird offers and memberships soon.

To find out more about this new venue, head to their website https://www.saluspadel.com/.