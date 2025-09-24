Global delegates descend on Cleckheaton as Flexitallic showcases sealing innovations
The visit formed part of the company’s UK Channel Partner Event, which brought together representatives from more than 30 distributors worldwide. Partners travelled from countries including Spain, Korea, Angola, Nigeria, Poland, Sweden, Finland, Pakistan, Ireland, Iraq and the Netherlands. Flexitallic teams also attended from Belgium, Germany, Italy, the UAE, China, Türkiye, France and the United States.
While much of the two-day event was hosted at Old Trafford in Manchester – where delegates received strategic updates, application insights from Flexitallic engineers, and a detailed look at Flexlogics®, the company’s digital joint integrity ecosystem – the highlight for many was the chance to step inside the Cleckheaton site.
Sam Bradley, Vice President Sales for the UK, Middle East and Asia (UMEA), said: “This was an incredibly successful event that highlights both the strength and breadth of Flexitallic’s global distribution network. To have so many of our partners travel from around the world demonstrates the value they place on working closely with us, and the commitment we share to delivering excellence.
“By working in close partnership with our distributors, we can ensure that high-quality products are consistently supported by outstanding service. This combination is what gives operators the confidence that their assets are being protected to the highest standards.
“Most importantly, events like this allow us to listen, learn, and collaborate. Together with our partners, we are not only meeting the needs of today’s industrial operators but also preparing for future challenges – with innovation, digital tools such as Flexlogics®, and a shared focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency.”