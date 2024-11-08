The Meat Drunkery, on Bradford Road, was officially opened last Friday (November 1) in what used to be the Forget Me Not charity shop.

The area inside has now been transformed into a “shiny, colourful” bar serving fine wines, craft ales, lagers, spirits, cocktails and coffee, as well as locally-sourced freshly-cooked steaks from a dry-ageing fridge, sharing platters and bar snacks.

Owned by Rachael and Andrew Hutchison, the bar has been inspired by the Birstall-based couple’s worldly travel experiences, as they look to contribute to the town’s “thriving” nightlife scene.

Rachael said: “We feel this is 30 years of research as customers enjoying food and drink from all over the world. We have tried to bring bits that we love from all of those places under one roof.

“We both secretly harboured an ambition individually to set up a bar but didn’t realise the other person wanted to. We were on a road trip this year in Miami and, in a dive bar, I said, ‘I want to set up a bar,’ and the rest is history.

“We saw a bar called The Drunkery. A totally made up word. I loved that. The meat side of it comes from the offer in the kitchen of locally farmed steak.

“We go snowboarding once a year to Chamonix and there’s this gorgeous little restaurant with a dry-ageing fridge and you basically select your own steak, so we have tried to mimic that on a smaller scale. So far it has gone down really well.

“We’re lucky to have visited loads of different places to pick out the best and bring it to Cleckheaton

She added: “We are really proud to be in Cleckheaton. It is the start of a really growing beer crawl and a really thriving night-time economy.

“We’re linking up with the other bars and they have all been so welcoming and accommodating. We’re all wanting to work together, that way you encourage more people to come for a night out.

“Our bar is a shiny, colourful, vibrant environment. The bar is a real central element. It’s an American feel like ‘Cheers’ where you all sit around the bar and be really sociable. That’s a really big plus for us.

“We are a bar that does food. People are more than welcome to just come in, have a coffee or a beer, as much as they are to stay all afternoon and eat!

“We opened to the public last Friday and we haven’t had an empty seat since. It has just been fantastic to see. Everybody says they’re coming back. We’ve had great reviews and word of mouth is the best thing in a place like Cleckheaton.

Andrew, who used to be councillor in Morley and Leeds, said:

“It is not a stereotypical steak restaurant. It’s all fresh and it will be different every week. It will be a constantly changing meat offering and is all sourced from Lane End Farm at Tong.

“It’s a case of coming in and seeing which one you like best in the fridge and the chef will cook it there and then to your liking. But meat is only a small part of the offering.

“We are trying to make Cleckheaton a destination place. Even like pricing, we’re not out-pricing each other or competing against each other.

“We’re all in it for the better of Cleckheaton town.”

The Meat Drunkery, on Bradford Road, is open Thursdays and Fridays, 3pm to 11pm; Saturdays, 12pm to 11pm; and Sundays 12pm to 7pm.

1 . The Meat Drunkery Meet the owners of The Meat Drunkery - Rachael and Andrew Hutchison. Photo: National World Photo Sales

