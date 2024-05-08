Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danica Walker, owner of Ego Aesthetics, on Cheapside, only left her job at BT Openreach three years ago to pursue a career in the beauty and cosmetics industry.

And now, the one-year-old business could be named the best in the country at June’s award ceremony, which celebrates the talent within the hair, beauty and cosmetics industry.

A delighted Danica, 26, told the Reporter Series:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ego Aesthetics, owned by Danica Walker in Cleckheaton, has been named in the UK’s final ten at the upcoming SOS Beauty Awards 2024 for Best New Business.

“It is massive. I am unbelievably happy, especially as we have just celebrated my clinic’s doors being open for just one year.

“Hopefully we can bring home the title in the finals. They are prestigious awards and to be part of them is quite a big deal. Last year I entered a different awards and got into the top ten in Yorkshire which is still an amazing achievement.

“But to then get into the top ten in the whole of the UK is huge. There were over 800 businesses which applied so to get into the top ten is a really massive achievement.

“I used to work for BT Openreach and had a background in customer service. But three years ago I decided to go into permanent make-up and my husband Mark paid for that course to be able to get into the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ego Aesthetics, on Cheapside in Cleckheaton.

“From there I kept upping my skills and training, went into aesthetics and it just took off and was able to open my own clinic.

“I am just lucky to be in the position that I am in. I have worked hard to get here.”

Thanking her clients and the people of Cleckheaton, Danica, whose clinic offers services such as dermal fillers, skin boosters, anti ageing treatments, fat dissolving, permanent makeup, eyebrow and eyelash treatments, waxing, nails and hair extensions, as well as more beauty treatments, said:

Danica Walker at Ego Aesthetics in Cleckheaton.

“Coming to Cleckheaton has been amazing for my business in terms of having a bigger range of customers. I did it from home previously where it was mainly social media based so I had a lot of younger clients. Now I have a range of clients from different age range groups, which has enabled me to up my skills and be able to offer amazing results from people aged 18 all the way up to 75. That’s been amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Cleckheaton community is really good. We have a lot of support. Everyone is really welcoming. There is no animosity or competition, everyone is happy to help each other out and support each other.”