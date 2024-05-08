From broadband to beauty treatments: One-year-old Cleckheaton business makes it into UK’s top ten in SOS Beauty Awards 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Danica Walker, owner of Ego Aesthetics, on Cheapside, only left her job at BT Openreach three years ago to pursue a career in the beauty and cosmetics industry.
And now, the one-year-old business could be named the best in the country at June’s award ceremony, which celebrates the talent within the hair, beauty and cosmetics industry.
A delighted Danica, 26, told the Reporter Series:
“It is massive. I am unbelievably happy, especially as we have just celebrated my clinic’s doors being open for just one year.
“Hopefully we can bring home the title in the finals. They are prestigious awards and to be part of them is quite a big deal. Last year I entered a different awards and got into the top ten in Yorkshire which is still an amazing achievement.
“But to then get into the top ten in the whole of the UK is huge. There were over 800 businesses which applied so to get into the top ten is a really massive achievement.
“I used to work for BT Openreach and had a background in customer service. But three years ago I decided to go into permanent make-up and my husband Mark paid for that course to be able to get into the industry.
“From there I kept upping my skills and training, went into aesthetics and it just took off and was able to open my own clinic.
“I am just lucky to be in the position that I am in. I have worked hard to get here.”
Thanking her clients and the people of Cleckheaton, Danica, whose clinic offers services such as dermal fillers, skin boosters, anti ageing treatments, fat dissolving, permanent makeup, eyebrow and eyelash treatments, waxing, nails and hair extensions, as well as more beauty treatments, said:
“Coming to Cleckheaton has been amazing for my business in terms of having a bigger range of customers. I did it from home previously where it was mainly social media based so I had a lot of younger clients. Now I have a range of clients from different age range groups, which has enabled me to up my skills and be able to offer amazing results from people aged 18 all the way up to 75. That’s been amazing.
“The Cleckheaton community is really good. We have a lot of support. Everyone is really welcoming. There is no animosity or competition, everyone is happy to help each other out and support each other.”
The SOS Beauty Awards 2024 are due to be held in Nottingham on Saturday, June 1, with categories including Salon/Clinic of the Year, Mobile Business of the Year, Aesthetics Practitioner of the Year, Beauty Therapist of the Year, Make-Up Artist of the Year, Laser Technician of the Year, Hairstylist of the Year and Trainer of the Year.