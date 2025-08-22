Minnie's in Birstall is up for six national beauty awards.

A Birstall beauty salon which only opened its doors in March has been nominated for six national awards.

Minnie’s, owned by Katie White, has made it to the grand finals of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards and the UK Small Business Awards 2025.

Based on Nelson Street, the four-month-old business, with its striking bright pink exterior, offers a range of beauty treatments including nails, hair, eyebrows, lash, skincare, waxing and aesthetics.

In further exciting news, the all-in-one salon, which is named after Katie’s daughter and her late grandma, is set to open a second store in Heckmondwike, on Westgate, by early September.

Minnie's owner Katie White with her award nomination certificates.

Katie said: “I am not getting my hopes up as it is an achievement just to be a finalist. But I am hoping to get an award after all this!

“I didn’t think I’d be opening another shop so quickly. Maybe in a year or two, so it has happened very quickly.

“But I would have been stupid not to go for this shop. As soon as I saw it come up I said that I have got to have it. I was desperate to get the shop.

“I am still keeping it as Minnie’s and it is still going to be the pink and gold colour theme.”

Katie White, owner of Minnie's in Birstall. A second salon is set to open in Heckmondwike.

At the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2025, Minnie’s is shortlisted for Best New Salon; Nail Technician of the Year; and Spotlight Salon.

It is then nominated for Best New Business; Best Beauty Business; and Best Small Business at the UK Small Business Awards 2025.

The final of the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, which celebrates national excellence in all-things beauty, takes place at the end of this month in Birmingham while the UK Small Business Awards final is scheduled for December.