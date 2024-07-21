Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Dewsbury pub could be set to become a community centre if planners grant permission.

A planning application was submitted on July 1 for the “change of use from ground floor public house (sui generis) to community centre with ancillary prayer room and classroom” for the Woodman Inn on Hartley Street.

The currently vacant site – situated in the Dewsbury East ward – was previously the Woodman Inn pub, which closed in January this year after it had been struggling to turn a profit.

The planning statement submitted alongside the application states: “The primary objective is to utilise the building as a community centre, offering a safe and inclusive space for local community members to socialise.”

Formerly the Woodman Inn, the Hartley Street property could become a community centre, according to a planning application submitted to Kirklees Council

The applicant intends for the centre to operate between the hours of 10am and 10pm, Monday to Sunday, and to employ one staff member to oversee operations at the centre.

The planning statement said the proposed use of the building “has been identified by the local community as essential for promoting the mental well-being of its members”.

The planning statement says the prayer hall will accommodate 15 worshippers, and that “the primary use of the space will be for individual prayers and quiet contemplation”.

It also states that the premises will not be used for regular large gatherings.

The proposed opening hours for the different facilities in the plans are 10am to 10pm Monday to Sunday for the community centre, communal and individual prayer in the prayer hall to be open all hours Monday to Sunday, and education classes 4.30pm to 8pm Monday to Friday.

The plan proposes the upper floor – a currently vacant three-bed flat – to be retained as a dwelling, with two of the 11 available parking spaces to be reserved for the occupants. It says the existing parking spaces are sufficient to meet the proposed use of the site.

The planning statement says no external alterations to the site are proposed, and so the “proposed scheme is not expected to raise significant visual amenity concerns”.

To view the application, visit the Kirklees Council planning portal, quoting the application number: 2024/62/91844/E.