Forget Me Not children's hospice has now moved to Albion Street in Cleckheaton.

Forget Me Not children’s hospice has moved to a bigger premises in Cleckheaton town centre.

The hospice’s charity shop, previously located on Bradford Road in the town, has now moved to Albion Street. The new store is three times bigger than the old shop and can offer an even wider selection of pre-loved items to generate more income to fund its vital work in supporting local children and families.

Andrea Kay, head of retail operations at Forget Me Not, said: “We are incredibly excited to open the doors to this new, larger location. The bigger shop will enable us to offer a greater variety of items, like clothing, books, toys, homewares, and more.

“We’re so grateful for the continued support of the Cleckheaton community and look forward to welcoming everyone to our new space.

The Albion Street store was opened by seven-year-old Eli, who is supported by the hospice, at a special ceremony on Saturday, June 29.

“Our shops play a hugely important role in generating vital income for our children’s hospice, which is why opening this bigger store is so exciting.

“Whether you’re donating your unwanted stuff or you’re shopping for a bargain, every item sold helps us support local children and families right here in Cleckheaton.”

Eli’s mum, Heather Bond, said: “Thank you all for coming and supporting the charity Forget Me Not. Without your custom and support, we wouldn’t get the great support that we get as a family from the nurses at Forget Me Not. They’re our lifeline who offer us respite for Eli.

“Without this charity, we don’t know where we would be so please continue to support as much as you can. Thank you.”

Forget Me Not welcomes donations of unwanted but good quality items, such as men’s and ladies’ clothing, toys, accessories, homeware, books and DVDs which can be dropped off at the Cleckheaton shop. The charity will also collect larger furniture items like sofas, wardrobes and tables for free.

More details can be found at https://www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/our-shops/shop-locator/cleckheaton/