Food and drink: These are some of the best cafes in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield, according to Tripadvisor reviews

By Catherine Gannon
Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:30 GMT
Here are some of the best cafes in Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

There are lots of fantastic cafes around Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield if you’re looking for a bite to eat or a delicious coffee.

Using Tripadvisor reviews, we’ve put together a list of just some of the amazing cafes from across the towns that have all achieved a rating of at least four out of five.

If you’re planning on visiting any of the towns, or perhaps just looking for somewhere new to try, click through the list – which has been compiled in no particular order – to discover some of the places customers recommend.

218 Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 6JF.

1. Fig and Olive: Batley

218 Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 6JF.

17 Cross Crown Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3HW.

2. Blend Cafe Bar: Cleckheaton

17 Cross Crown Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3HW.

8 Foundry St, Dewsbury WF13 1QQ.

3. Central Cafe: Dewsbury

8 Foundry St, Dewsbury WF13 1QQ.

30-32 Northgate, Cleckheaton BD19 5AE.

4. The Taste Cafe Bar: Cleckheaton

30-32 Northgate, Cleckheaton BD19 5AE.

