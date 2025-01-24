There are lots of fantastic cafes around Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton and Mirfield if you’re looking for a bite to eat or a delicious coffee.

Using Tripadvisor reviews, we’ve put together a list of just some of the amazing cafes from across the towns that have all achieved a rating of at least four out of five.

If you’re planning on visiting any of the towns, or perhaps just looking for somewhere new to try, click through the list – which has been compiled in no particular order – to discover some of the places customers recommend.

1 . Fig and Olive: Batley 218 Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 6JF. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Blend Cafe Bar: Cleckheaton 17 Cross Crown Street, Cleckheaton, BD19 3HW. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Central Cafe: Dewsbury 8 Foundry St, Dewsbury WF13 1QQ. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Taste Cafe Bar: Cleckheaton 30-32 Northgate, Cleckheaton BD19 5AE. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales