Fire vehicle maker Angloco plans big recruitment drive

ONE of the UK’s oldest manufacturers of fire vehicles is preparing for the biggest recruitment drive in its 54-year history, as the team prepares for its largest ever period of growth.

Established in 1965, firefighting and rescue vehicle specialist Batley-based Angloco has already doubled production levels in the last 18 months, which sees 2017-18 turnover of £13m look set to rocket to £25m by the end of 2020.

The 90-strong team now needs at least another 12 employees by December 2019, with more vacancies undoubtedly on the horizon for the following year too.

“We’re lucky to boast a loyal, talented workforce,” commented managing director Alistair Brown – who joined Angloco as business development manager in 2004 before taking the helm in 2017. “In fact, 39 people have been with the company for more than ten years.

“But as a fast-growing and dynamic business, we need to significantly boost the team. We’re therefore currently looking for skilled individuals to join our design, production and service departments, and will also consider untrained but bright, capable people who are ready to learn.”