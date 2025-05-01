Fashion retailer Vanilla to open at White Rose

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Women’s fashion brand Vanilla has been announced as the latest addition to White Rose Shopping Centre, with its new store set to open this May.

Offering both its Pink Vanilla and Blue Vanilla collections with a wide range of options for shoppers of all ages, including clothing, footwear, and accessories, the new store will take part of the former ground floor M&S unit, opposite Primark.

The 5,002 sq ft store is recruiting now for 12 to 15 new retail positions.

Ashleigh Kellett, Deputy Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “We know our guests love a variety of high-quality, affordable fashion options here at White Rose, so we’re excited to announce the upcoming opening of Vanilla.

“With its Blue Vanilla and Pink Vanilla labels offering everything from casual wear to occasion outfits, and our visitors are sure to love browsing the options available in Vanilla’s new store.”

Michelle Burns, head of retail stores at Vanilla, added: “We have been waiting for the right location at White Rose Shopping Centre since we opened our first standalone store in 2021. As the brand continues to grow from strength to strength this is the perfect location for Vanilla, and our first store in Leeds. We are sure White Rose visitors will love our approach to fashion, and trend-led collections.”

For further details on White Rose, its retailers, and upcoming events, visit https://white-rose.co.uk/.