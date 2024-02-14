Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Presenter Gregg Wallace explores the factory to find out how the company make over 5,000 sofas every year.

The site has 250 staff dedicated to furniture making and the programme will offer a behind-the-scenes view of the manufacturing process at the family run factory, where every chair and sofa is custom made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also featuring in the hour-long programme will be interviews with the HSL colleagues responsible for the company’s reputation for quality, including craftspeople with decades of experience handcrafting specialist chairs, sofas and beds.

Gregg Wallace explores the Batley factory to find out how the company make over 5,000 sofas every year.

HSL Managing Director, Venessa Hodgson, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be featured on Inside the Factory.

"Dedication to craftsmanship, quality and customer satisfaction has always been at the heart of our approach at HSL, and we can’t wait to welcome the public into the home of feel good furniture to see what goes on behind the scenes.

“We’re thrilled that the talent of all of our craftsmen and women will be on display, giving them the recognition they deserve.”