News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

Family owned HSL to feature on BBC’s Inside the Factory, presented by Gregg Wallace and Cherry Healey

Batley based furniture makers, HSL, are set to feature on the popular BBC2 series of Inside the Factory this weekend.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Presenter Gregg Wallace explores the factory to find out how the company make over 5,000 sofas every year.

The site has 250 staff dedicated to furniture making and the programme will offer a behind-the-scenes view of the manufacturing process at the family run factory, where every chair and sofa is custom made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also featuring in the hour-long programme will be interviews with the HSL colleagues responsible for the company’s reputation for quality, including craftspeople with decades of experience handcrafting specialist chairs, sofas and beds.

Most Popular
Gregg Wallace explores the Batley factory to find out how the company make over 5,000 sofas every year.Gregg Wallace explores the Batley factory to find out how the company make over 5,000 sofas every year.
Gregg Wallace explores the Batley factory to find out how the company make over 5,000 sofas every year.

HSL Managing Director, Venessa Hodgson, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be featured on Inside the Factory.

"Dedication to craftsmanship, quality and customer satisfaction has always been at the heart of our approach at HSL, and we can’t wait to welcome the public into the home of feel good furniture to see what goes on behind the scenes.

“We’re thrilled that the talent of all of our craftsmen and women will be on display, giving them the recognition they deserve.”

Watch the episode on Sunday, February 18 at 8pm on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Related topics:BBC