Expo Sofa Direct to welcome customers as location re-opens following refit

By Mo Bhana
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
Dewsbury based bespoke specialist Sofa Manufacturer is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of their Dewsbury showroom and warehouse, located on in Earlsheaton after undergoing a refit.

The recently updated showroom, located on Hoyle Head Mills in Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, showcases a range of bespoke sofas and beds.

Most Popular

The location will showcase exclusive designs. The current collection of doors seamlessly blends timeless British craftsmanship and artistry with modern innovation, offering sofas that are perfectly suited for the contemporary home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Muhammad Shahban, Managing Director, said: "We are delighted to be reopening our store to serve and support our valued neighbours and community. This will enable our fantastic team to reach their potential and bring our quality products to a wider market."

Muhammad Shahban said the showroom, on Hoyle Head Mills in Earlsheaton is now open to the public.placeholder image
Muhammad Shahban said the showroom, on Hoyle Head Mills in Earlsheaton is now open to the public.

“Thanks to its large footprint, the store delivers the most comprehensive product showcase in the brand’s history – featuring many products, including bestselling doors from brands such as Deanta and LPD, offering discerning customers a diverse a selection of products such as the signature Chesterfield Toronto Sofas, Chesterfield Alexander, Bishop U Shape, Aqua, Ashton Sofa’s and many more. We also deliver nationwide as far as Cornwall, Glasgow Birmingham and London."

Related topics:DewsburyChesterfield
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice