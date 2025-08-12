Expo Sofa Direct to welcome customers as location re-opens following refit
The recently updated showroom, located on Hoyle Head Mills in Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, showcases a range of bespoke sofas and beds.
The location will showcase exclusive designs. The current collection of doors seamlessly blends timeless British craftsmanship and artistry with modern innovation, offering sofas that are perfectly suited for the contemporary home.
Muhammad Shahban, Managing Director, said: "We are delighted to be reopening our store to serve and support our valued neighbours and community. This will enable our fantastic team to reach their potential and bring our quality products to a wider market."
“Thanks to its large footprint, the store delivers the most comprehensive product showcase in the brand’s history – featuring many products, including bestselling doors from brands such as Deanta and LPD, offering discerning customers a diverse a selection of products such as the signature Chesterfield Toronto Sofas, Chesterfield Alexander, Bishop U Shape, Aqua, Ashton Sofa’s and many more. We also deliver nationwide as far as Cornwall, Glasgow Birmingham and London."