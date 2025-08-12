Expo Sofa Direct to welcome customers as location re-opens following refit

Dewsbury based bespoke specialist Sofa Manufacturer is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of their Dewsbury showroom and warehouse, located on in Earlsheaton after undergoing a refit.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recently updated showroom, located on Hoyle Head Mills in Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, showcases a range of bespoke sofas and beds.

The location will showcase exclusive designs. The current collection of doors seamlessly blends timeless British craftsmanship and artistry with modern innovation, offering sofas that are perfectly suited for the contemporary home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muhammad Shahban, Managing Director, said: "We are delighted to be reopening our store to serve and support our valued neighbours and community. This will enable our fantastic team to reach their potential and bring our quality products to a wider market."

Muhammad Shahban said the showroom, on Hoyle Head Mills in Earlsheaton is now open to the public.

“Thanks to its large footprint, the store delivers the most comprehensive product showcase in the brand’s history – featuring many products, including bestselling doors from brands such as Deanta and LPD, offering discerning customers a diverse a selection of products such as the signature Chesterfield Toronto Sofas, Chesterfield Alexander, Bishop U Shape, Aqua, Ashton Sofa’s and many more. We also deliver nationwide as far as Cornwall, Glasgow Birmingham and London."