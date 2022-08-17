Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek, who played for the legendary Don Revie in the 1970s, has for the last 30 years been involved with nightclubs all over the country.

After teaming up with Origin Live and TBC owner, Nick, the duo hope to bring top PAs, DJs, tribute acts, cabaret, stilt-walkers and fire-eaters to the town.

Derek said: "Me and Nick are coming together to see what works, what we can trial out and to see what we can bring to the table - we want to bring a bit of razzmatazz.

Nick Westwell and Derek Loadwick.

"Batley has that opportunity to be reignited.

"Over the years it's been a vibrant town and pre-covid it was still very good, but covid-19 has killed a lot of businesses off all over, not just in Batley.

"People haven't recovered and it's hard to sustain a business on these levels.

"People have become set in their ways, they have built bars in their gardens and are having home parties, but we have to give them the confidence to get out and enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: Statue of former Leeds United manager Don Revie outside Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"We are going to keep fighting, we want Batley to be the place to be for people.

"We also want people to use the venue, we are not just a club or a cabaret bar, we can do other things."

Nick, who was the manager of the Frontier in Batley for its last six years, opened Origin and TBC a week after the Frontier closed.

Nick, who has run some of the biggest venues in the country including the Majestic in Leeds and the Coliseum in Halifax, said: "Derek is more of an outgoing person than me and he will create a buzz - that's why I have brought him on board.

"Derek is going to have an input in both Origin and TBC and we will see where we go.

"The thing that people worry about is that TBC is a nightclub, but that's upstairs and has nothing to do with Origin - it is a completely separate venue.

"We are a destination venue, there is no Batley Run, pubs or bars - the streets used to be full at weekends - they have all gone, times have changed.

"But it's not just Batley, it's everywhere. Unless you're in a city it's desolate.

"We are providing fun quality entertainment at a fair price where people can go and have a good night out without having to travel to Leeds or Sheffield.”

Origin Live and TBC are based on Bradford Road in Batley.

Upcoming events at Origin Live include, Kelly Marie as Cher, Brutus Gold’s Love Train, which has just filled Millenium Square in London and Navie, the world's number one Micheal Jackson impersonator.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit https://www.originbars.co.uk/optin-509172701632618575364