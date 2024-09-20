Eurocell set for grand opening of ‘bigger and better space’ in Dewsbury
Eurocell Dewsbury will open at Unit 1 Flagship Court, Flagship Square, Shaw Cross Business Park, Dewsbury, WF12 7TH, on Monday, September 23.
It is replacing the former Eurocell branch on Mill Street West Industrial Estate in the town and will offer local tradespeople access to more than 6,000 products for their projects.
The new branch will be a one-stop-shop for home additions and building products for trade professionals looking for PVC-U windows and doors, composite doors, rainwater and roofline solutions, outdoor living products including composite decking, fencing, and much more.
The team from the former branch have relocated with branch manager, Richard Fogg, continuing to oversee the team.
Speaking on the new opening, Richard said:
“Our new store provides the local trade community with a comprehensive range of home improvement products.
“With over 6,000 items available, the expanded space allows us to showcase the quality and features of even more of our portfolio, helping customers choose the best materials for their projects.
“We’re excited to welcome trade professionals in the coming weeks.”
The branch will also offer tradespeople click and collect and delivery options to support supply around their busy schedules - helping them to keep on track with projects in their diary.
Eurocell CEO, Darren Waters, added:
“Dewsbury is an important location in our network, and that’s why we have made the investment to relocate our store to a bigger and better space to support our local trade community.
“Dewsbury’s trade professionals will continue to benefit from the same high standards of product and service that have made Eurocell the UK’s leading supplier of home improvement solutions.”
Eurocell Dewsbury is part of a network of more than 210 branches from the home improvement specialist, with plans to open further branches in 2024.
The new branch officially opens on Monday, September 23 and will be open from 7.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays and 8am to 12pm on Saturday.
