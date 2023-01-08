The Yorkshire spin bowler, fresh from his international T20 World Cup winning exploits in Australia, visited Batley Law’s new premises on Wellington Street, where the firm introduced their services to professionals and other local businesses.

At the event, managing director, Waseem Nazir, spoke about the firm’s work with refugees and asylum seekers, as well as solutions for businesses looking to recruit workers from overseas, while Wahed, an Islamic FinTech company with presence in the UK, US and Malaysia which delivers an end-to-end digital Islamic asset management service, also made a presentation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley Law director, Hassnain Sajjad, who also represents Wahed in the north of England, said:

England T20 World Cup winner Adil Rashid, centre, with Batley Law's Waseem Nazir, left, and Hassnain Sajjad, right.

“It was great to have Adil at our event, especially so soon after his heroic performances at the World Cup. As a close friend he has always supported our work.

“It was nice having him at our new offices for Batley Law and our first introduction to Wahed in West Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed, was also in attendance to welcome over 40 guests at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Kirklees, Masood Ahmed, centre, was also in attendance to welcome over 40 guests at the event.