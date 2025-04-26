A family fun day to support a number of charities has received funding from two Cleckheaton businesses.

Eliza’s Picnic: Cleckheaton businesses fundraise for charity family fun day
Tesco Cleckheaton and Cafe Blend handed over cheques totalling £600 for Eliza’s Picnic, a family fun day which is raising funds for Forget Me Not, Platform 1, and the Liversedge Toy Run, while also supporting children with arthritis.
Melanie Smiles, Community Champion at the Tesco store which raised £500, said:
“We wanted to do some fundraising for a local children’s charity and decided on Eliza’s Picnic.
“We have worked with Eliza’s Picnic before. It is great to help support a local children’s charity.”
Cafe Blend, on Cross Crown Street, raised £100 for the charity with the help of a raffle.
Eliza’s Picnic is due to take place in West End Park, Cleckheaton, on Saturday, June 14.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.