Eliza and her sister, Zara, and mum, Trish, are pictured outside Tesco with Store Manager Andrew Deignan, and Melanie Smiles, Community Champion, and a cheque for £500 towards Eliza's Picnic, a charity family fun day which will be held in West End Park in June.

A family fun day to support a number of charities has received funding from two Cleckheaton businesses.

Tesco Cleckheaton and Cafe Blend handed over cheques totalling £600 for Eliza’s Picnic, a family fun day which is raising funds for Forget Me Not, Platform 1, and the Liversedge Toy Run, while also supporting children with arthritis.

Melanie Smiles, Community Champion at the Tesco store which raised £500, said:

“We wanted to do some fundraising for a local children’s charity and decided on Eliza’s Picnic.

Christopher Culshaw, owner of Cafe Blend, with Eliza, sister Zara and mum Trish, and a cheque for £100 for Eliza's Picnic.

“We have worked with Eliza’s Picnic before. It is great to help support a local children’s charity.”

Cafe Blend, on Cross Crown Street, raised £100 for the charity with the help of a raffle.

Eliza’s Picnic is due to take place in West End Park, Cleckheaton, on Saturday, June 14.