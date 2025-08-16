Eliyana Cafe and Lounge will be opening its doors in the historic Mill Outlet Centre, and will feature a modern, female-focused social space offering a relaxed atmosphere for women to connect, unwind, and enjoy shisha in comfort.

Eliyana Cafe and Lounge will be opening its doors in the historic Mill Outlet Centre, and will feature a modern, female-focused social space offering a relaxed atmosphere for women to connect, unwind, and enjoy shisha in comfort.

The ladies’ lounge will officially open to customers on Wednesday, August 20, marking the first stage of the Eliyana project. The daytime café - which will be open to everyone - will then launch two weeks later, bringing a new wave of vibrant, community-centred hospitality to the town.

Founder Ayesha Akbar said: “Eliyana isn’t about exclusion, it’s about giving women the choice to relax in an environment designed with them in mind. Men already have endless mixed spaces available.

“We’re simply adding a beautiful, safe option to the mix.”

By day, the café, opening in early September, will offer coffees, signature mocktails, desserts, and light bites to everyone.

By night, the ladies’ lounge will transform into a chic retreat with shisha served outdoors under heated pergolas, live music events, and a welcoming, laid-back vibe.

The Ladies’ Lounge will open on Wednesday, August 20, at The Mill Outlet Centre, on Bradford Road.