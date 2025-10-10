El Asador: New steak restaurant and ‘taste of Argentina’ to launch in Birkenshaw
El Asador Steakhouse and Bar, on Bradford Road, will open its doors on Wednesday, October 15, taking over from the luxurious Grand Cru restaurant and bar which closed in August.
A post on El Asador’s Facebook page says:
“Hello everyone, and a very warm welcome to you all! We are absolutely delighted to open the doors to our new restaurant EL ASADOR soon.
“We've poured our hearts into creating a cozy, sophisticated, dynamic space for you, and we're thrilled to finally share it with our valued community.
“Our vision is to be a place where you can enjoy a delicious meal, and we're committed to providing the best possible experience.
“We look forward to serving you and becoming a part of our journey.”
El Asador is due to open on Wednesday, October 15.