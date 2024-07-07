From left to right: Waseem Nazir (Managing Director of Batley Law), Ateeq Malik (National Fundraising Manager for Islamic Relief UK), Hassnain Sajjad (Director of Batley Law), and Suliman Shinwari (Immigration Caseworker from Batley Law Hull Office).

This year's Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations were in full swing at a Batley law firm.

The Muslim festival of Eid-Ul-Adha was celebrated last month, with the climax in festivities taking place on Monday, June 17, as families gathered for their traditional household dinner gatherings.

The day was also an ideal opportunity for parents to give gift cards or pocket money to the children.

Like other important Muslim events, EID-Ul-Adha is a time for the faithful to remember those less fortunate. So, the legal team at Batley Law, based on Wellington Street, decided to spread some Eid happiness by providing boxes of free Eid gifts!

Teaming up with the national charity Islamic Relief, the firm's employees bought a large selection of board games, remote control toy cars, footballs, dolls, and boxes full of cuddly teddy bears. All the gifts were donated to children who have been forced to flee their homes due to war, persecution, famine, or natural disasters.

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Hassnain Sajad, Director at Batley Law, said:

“In line with our ethos at Batley Law of working to improve people's quality of life, we have continued our proud tradition of giving away free gifts to some of the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach children.

“These are the occasions, especially during Eid festivals and at times like Christmas, when loneliness and anguish is felt heavily by our youngsters. The psychological pain and trauma clearly affects the mental health of refugee children far more which is why everyone at Batley Law supported the idea at this time of year to treat the region's refugee community with free Eid gifts.”