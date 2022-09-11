EE expands 5G network to Dewsbury

CEO of EE, Olaf Swantee.

The network upgrade follows EE’s recent launch of a new range of Essentials, All Rounder and Full Works smartphone plans and is aimed at delivering high-performance connectivity for customers using the latest 5G-enabled handsets

EE says it is rolling out 5G 2100 MHz spectrum on sites that were previously used to provide 3G signals. The upgrade is aimed at providing an enhanced 5G smartphone experience for customers, ensuring that they get improved indoor coverage as well as more 5G capacity in busy areas.

Christian Thrane, Managing Director of Consumer Marketing at EE, said: “To provide customers with the best smartphone experience, we are continually upgrading and expanding our 5G network. By increasing capacity, our customers will get faster speeds and an even more reliable experience.”