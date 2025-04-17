The grand opening of new travel agent, Easy Travel Services, in Ravensthorpe.

A new travel agency has opened in Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Easy Travel Services opened its doors, on Huddersfield Road, on Sunday, April 6.

The new travel agent, owned by Shamrez Ali Chaudry, offers a range of flight destinations, including Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, tours, and Hajj and Umrah packages.

The business also offers worldwide money transfers, as well as an air and sea cargo service.

Shamrez said: “The first couple of weeks have been good. All the people around the community have come out and supported us.

“We will handle everything from flights to hotels to guided tours, and can be tailor-made. We will also start adding more holiday packages.”

The grand opening of the store was attended by over 100 people, including councillor Tanisha Bramwell, who posted on social media:

“Fantastic to attend Easy Travel Services opening in Ravensthorpe. Congratulations.

“Fantastic business being run by fantastic gentlemen.”

For more information visit Easy Travel Services at 688-690 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, or call on 01924 666495.