Double Olympic champion set to open new Batley swimming pool

The purpose-built facility, located at the Frontier Business Park, will open its doors on Saturday, May 7, and will cater for families with children from new-borns to 11 years old.

The centre is designed to offer a unique swimming journey for both babies and children, with a warm pool, parent and guest viewing lounge, children’s play area, online progress tracking and swimming lessons.

The centre provides an opportunity for children in Batley and the surrounding areas to learn a life skill in swimming, as well as other transferable skills which can help in all aspects of a child’s development, such as confidence, determination, resilience and social skills.

Two-time Olympic gold medal winner Rebecca Adlington OBE will be opening the new facility.

Rebecca, co-founder of Sporting House, a group of Olympian-led brands which includes swim!, SwimStars and Beth Tweddle Gymnastics, has dedicated the last 15 years to ensuring children from all backgrounds are given the opportunity to learn to swim.

She hopes to encourage the little ones of Batley to take the plunge and discover their love for swimming.

Rebecca said: “As schools and leisure facilities closed and the pandemic left children with less spaces to get active, we needed to take action and give kids the chance to get moving, socialise with others and hopefully discover a new hobby.

“Swimming is also an essential life-saving skill and we are determined to break down barriers, whether that be a lack of facilities, teachers or lesson availability, to make sure swimming is accessible for all children.

“With the opening of the new Batley centre, children will not only learn to swim, but will gain a whole host of transferable skills sure to benefit them as they grow up.

“It has been a joy to watch a new swim facility take shape in Batley, and I hope it encourages local children to learn to love the water as much as I do.”

Joe Battye, owner of the land and building, has been developing the site of the new swimming pool since 2016.

The site - originally known as Batley Frontier nightclub - has been developed by Joe to make the land a family leisure destination which includes JD Gyms, Zucchinis restaurant, Starbucks and now Batley swimming pool.

The site is also set to open Little Town of Play later in the month.

Joe said: “We want to bring people in from outside the area, support the local economy and to support jobs.

“Specifically on that site, we wanted to do something which gelled well with the other units to create - what we are calling - Frontier Business Park, with the main focus on being family friendly and health focused.

“All the businesses on the site support each other and become a destination in their own right.

“I would actively endorse anything that is going to promote health and fitness for children and to support a healthy lifestyle from a young age.”

The Batley centre is offering free swim intro sessions once the centre opens on May 7, with official swimming lessons starting on Monday, May 16.