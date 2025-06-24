Doors2Floors teams up with Batley Multi Academy Trust for design project

An initiative that gives a unique insight into the style, layout, construction of interior and exterior doors, is coming to the Batley Multi Academy Trust with the MD of a leading manufacturer and supplier of doors at the helm.

Ismaeel Basar, who heads up one of the biggest door retail and manufacturing companies in the U.K, Doors2Floors has agreed to help judge entries from pupils who have been tasked with designing and marketing the perfect internal doors, front doors, door handles and more.

The initiative will see learners tasked with social media, design, research and development tasks to test out their business acumen and entrepreneurial skills.

Ismaeel said: “We read about a number of businesses who have worked alongside the Batley Multi Academy Trust. We were particularly impressed with the manner in which staff encouraged students to work with entrepreneurs and professionals, allowing them to think outside of the box and gain a plethora of skills that will help them within the realm of further education and work.

Students will also have to redesign LPD Doors which are also available on the Doors2Floors web site.

"Through this initiative, we’re providing students with hands-on learning, mentorship and real-world career insights to help them stay engaged in education and build a brighter future.

“By investing in young people today, we’re shaping the skilled workforce of tomorrow while making a real difference in our community. Batley is a place, where we live and work. The people of this town are great and there is a great deal of potential, when it comes to young learners from Upper Batley High School.

“A number of our staff members are ex-pupils at Upper Batley High School. They are all asking if they can also help judge entries. I think it’s because they want a tour of their old stomping ground and help choose the best entries that showcase products such as internal doors with glass. Students are also free to showcase the use of colours and create grey doors, white doors, Mexicano doors, Holdenby doors, cottage doors, white panel doors, black doors, the creative possibilities are endless.”

“The marketing will also be imperative, it will be interesting to see any potential social media support alongside the designs such as how to fit an internal door, how to measure internal doors, the benefits of getting a product from Doors2Floors and more. The winning entry or entries will be manufactured, so I envisage that it will be a very competitive project.”

Students will have to redesign Deanta doors which are also available via the Doors2Floors web site.

Sam Vickers, C.E.O at the Batley Multi Academy Trust, added: “The boys will have to make use of teamwork, creativity, logical thinking, and problem solving and communication skills in a variety of ways.

“This will test entrepreneurial skills along with marketing and research and development. They will have to show a great deal of tenacity and aspiration to tackle the project presented to them.”

Ismaeel and his team, Head Teacher members of the Batley Multi Academy Trust will judge the submissions and pick the winning entry/entries.

Based in Bradford Road, Batley, Doors2Floors is one of the UK’s leading retailers, showcasing thousands of products, including bestselling doors from brands such as Deanta and LPD.

Doors2Floors has a number of celebrity clients including model Danielle Lloyd, influencers Gemma Markland, Emma McVey and many others.

For more information, please visit: www.doors2floors.co.uk