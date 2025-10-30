Uzayr Bulsari has joined Batley retailer Doors 2 Floors as its newest intern.

An aspiring boxer has joined a Batley retailer as its newest intern.

Uzayr Bulsari, a former Woodkirk High School and Myerscough College student has been selected to join one of the UK’s leading internal and external door retailers, Doors 2 Floors, from a strong pool of applicants for the firm’s internship.

Through its partnership with the Batley Multi Academy Trust, the company, based on Bradford Road, provides learners with valuable, hands-on experience to help them build essential career skills.

In addition to its education partnerships, Doors 2 Floors also supports the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, helping to raise vital funds for children receiving end-of-life care. The company’s fundraising efforts contribute to medical, emotional, and spiritual support for children and their families during incredibly difficult times.

Uzayr will undertake his internship at the company’s head office in Batley, where he will receive comprehensive training in customer service and product knowledge. He will also be required to participate in a range of development sessions.

The 23-year-old will also be provided with additional training opportunities at further educational establishments.

Ismaeel Basar, Managing Director at Doors 2 Floors, said:

“Internships bring in talented individuals with fresh ideas who can help drive our business forward. While many young people choose college or university, that path isn’t for everyone.

“Our internship programme offers an alternative route - allowing young people to start their careers from day one. We’re extremely proud of our track record in helping interns build successful careers, both within Doors 2 Floors and across the wider industry.

“Uzayr is a bright young man, with a great attitude, is disciplined and willing to do his utmost to learn about the plethora of product ranges we have in stock, along with providing excellent customer service to existing clientele.”

Uzayr, who currently trains under the guidance of renowned boxing coach Mark Hurley and Phil Walker at Dicky’s Gym, thanked Doors 2 Floors for providing him with such an opportunity.

“I’d like to thank the team at Doors 2 Floors for giving me an opportunity to gain experience as an intern.

“It’s a great opportunity as I’m working with a number of departments and learning about the products, how our marketing and social media teams work and how customer service and social responsibility is at the heart of what the company does.”