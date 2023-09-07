A new beer has been created to mark 175 years of Dewsbury train station.

Barry Shaw, Operations Manager at Beerhouses and Danny Munt, West Riding pub manager, with the new DTS 175 beer, made by Horsforth Brewery, on sale during September.

Created by the West Riding pub staff, and brewed at Horsforth Brewery, the pale ale - named the DTS 175 - goes on sale at the popular pub during September.

It will be a highlight of a day of celebration on Saturday, September 9 during Heritage Open Days, which are taking place across England.

The pub, on the station platform at Dewsbury, is a stop-off on ale train tours, where people visit pubs at stations including Leeds, Batley, Mirfield, Huddersfield and Stalybridge.

Sarah Barnes, director of the West Riding pub, said: “We are delighted to celebrate this special anniversary and be part of Heritage Open Day. The DTS (Dewsbury Train Station) 175 beer has been brewed by our operations manager Barry Shaw and West Riding manager Danny Munt, with Horsforth Brewery.

“It is an easy drinking 3.9 per cent pale ale with tropical hoppy notes and a gentle bitter finish.”