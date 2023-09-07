A new beer has been created to mark 175 years of Dewsbury train station.

Dewsbury train station celebrates 175th year with specially created beer
Created by the West Riding pub staff, and brewed at Horsforth Brewery, the pale ale - named the DTS 175 - goes on sale at the popular pub during September.
It will be a highlight of a day of celebration on Saturday, September 9 during Heritage Open Days, which are taking place across England.
The pub, on the station platform at Dewsbury, is a stop-off on ale train tours, where people visit pubs at stations including Leeds, Batley, Mirfield, Huddersfield and Stalybridge.
Sarah Barnes, director of the West Riding pub, said: “We are delighted to celebrate this special anniversary and be part of Heritage Open Day. The DTS (Dewsbury Train Station) 175 beer has been brewed by our operations manager Barry Shaw and West Riding manager Danny Munt, with Horsforth Brewery.
“It is an easy drinking 3.9 per cent pale ale with tropical hoppy notes and a gentle bitter finish.”
At the Heritage Open Day event, taking place in and around the station and in the pub’s beer garden, there will be film screenings, street theatre and singing from Dewsbury Community Choir.