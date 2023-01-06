The stadium, on Owl Lane, had been sponsored by Tetley’s for a number of years but, ahead of the club’s 2023 League 1 campaign, is now being rebranded after agreeing terms with fellow long-term associates FLAIR Handling Systems.

A thrilled Rams chairman, Mark Sawyer, said of the deal: “I am absolutely delighted that FLAIR Handling Systems have taken up the option to become our brand-new stadium sponsor.

“FLAIR have been a club sponsor for many years and to now have the stadium naming rights is something for both the club and the company to be proud of.

Representatives from FLAIR Handling Solutions with Dewsbury Rams CEO Tony Scargill, far right.

“The stadium has been the Tetley’s Stadium for a number of years and we are pleased that a company that has been a club partner for so long has now taken on that title.

“We would like to thank them for their incredible support, in what are very challenging times, and hope that the partnership can continue for many years to come.”

The company, which is situated on Martin Street in Birstall, supplies a range of air handling equipment and packaged boiler and tank rooms to the UK mechanical services industry and has over twenty years’ manufacturing and installation experience.

Andy Sutcliffe, FLAIR Handling Systems managing director said: “It’s a real privilege and an honour to become the new stadium sponsors of Dewsbury Rams, a club that we have supported for many years and hope to continue for many more.

Dewsbury Rams' chairman, Mark Sawyer

“We have built a strong relationship with Mark and the team over the years and would like to thank all of the staff at the club for making this happen.

“I also have to say a big thanks to our team at FLAIR; Paul Harrison, Craig Mason, Jack Pearson and Zaki Talamalek, who continue to grow the business and another thanks to our factory team who do a fantastic job of manufacturing our bespoke air handling units.”

The new signage was installed at the ground on Thursday and the first match at the newly renamed stadium will be a friendly against Bradford Bulls on Sunday, January 15.

