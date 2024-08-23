Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Shepherds Boy pub in Dewsbury will close its doors with Ossett Brewery announcing the pub “is no longer a profitable business”.

In a statement posted on The Shepherds Boy’s Facebook page, Jamie Lawson – founder and owner of Ossett Brewery Pub Co - said the pub will close on Monday (August 26).

“The decision to close a pub is always an extremely tough one to make,” he said.

"It’s never a decision taken lightly. We fully understand the historic links to the local community and the love locals have for the venue.

"However, these decisions have to be made against a backdrop of business viability.

"Unfortunately trade at The Shepherds Boy has declined in recent years and it is no longer a profitable business.

"As a small regional brewer, we are no longer in a position to subsidise this loss-making site.

"We are planning to invest 100 per cent of the monies raised from the sale of the pub into another one of our local historic sites, The Brewers Pride in Ossett.

"We would like to thank all of the customers of The Shepherds Boy for their support over the years and look forward to seeing you in our nearby sites in Ossett and Liversedge.”

The post added: “This decision follows the receipt of an offer that financially couldn’t be refused.

“The company has owned The Shepherd’s Boy for 18 years but in recent times it has become apparent that the pub requires significant investment to meet the group’s high standards.

"Unfortunately, the financial performance of The Shepherd’s Boy has declined over the past few years, making the necessary investment for both compliance and cosmetic improvements unfeasible.

“The sale of The Shepherds Boy marks the end of an era but it also heralds an exciting new chapter for Ossett Brewery Pub Co.

"The full proceeds from the sale will be reinvested into another great local pub, The Brewers Pride in Ossett, located within 3.6 miles of Dewsbury.

"The Brewers Pride, the birthplace of Ossett Brewery over 25 years ago, is set to undergo a substantial investment programme in the coming months.

"This transformation will elevate the venue into an outstanding destination for both locals and visitors, celebrating the rich heritage of Ossett Brewery.”