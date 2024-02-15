Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The premises – on the corner of Huddersfield Road and Great Pond Street in Dewsbury – was previously the site of the taxi base Five Star Cars, and has been vacant for several years.

A document submitted as part of the application states the shop will sell ready-made desserts, including cakes and brownies, as well as ready-made curries, with future plans to prepare smaller items on-site such as fries and donuts.

The proposal also includes the installation of a new shop front.

The proposed opening hours for the new operation – at 510 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ET – are Monday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm.