Dewsbury planning applications: New dessert shop could replace Five Star taxi base
The premises – on the corner of Huddersfield Road and Great Pond Street in Dewsbury – was previously the site of the taxi base Five Star Cars, and has been vacant for several years.
A document submitted as part of the application states the shop will sell ready-made desserts, including cakes and brownies, as well as ready-made curries, with future plans to prepare smaller items on-site such as fries and donuts.
The proposal also includes the installation of a new shop front.
The proposed opening hours for the new operation – at 510 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3ET – are Monday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm.
To view the planning application, visit the Kirklees Council website and search for application number 2024/62/90230/E.