Dewsbury organisation Bramwell Sports officially becomes a Community Interest Company

Seven years ago Tanisha Bramwell established the non-profit organisation, Bramwell Sports, to help young people and the community.

SInce then, Tanisha has set up a community food bank, run a group for girls involved in anti-social behaviour in Dewsbury Moor, run anti-knife campaigns, sports programmes, mental health campaigns and provided advice sessions on housing, employment, benefits and education.

To enable her and her team to help more people in the local community, Tanisha is now “proud” to announce that on Wednesday, September 28, Bramwell Sports C.I.O officially became Bramwell's C.I.C, enabling Tanisha to run the social enterprise full-time.

Dewsbury community activist Tanisha Bramwell.

After only applying to become a C.I.C on Monday, September 26, Tanisha said that the “turn-around was fantastic” and that she “can’t wait” to get started.

Tanisha added: “Community work has taken over my life.

“I was working full-time as a support worker, until I left on Wednesday. That work really means alot to me but it is very hard to run an organisation full time and then work 40 hours a week - it becomes exhausting.

“You have to make a decision and after seven years I decided to take the plunge.”

Certificate of Incorporation of a community interest company.

A C.I.C is designed for social enterprises that want to use their profits and assets for the public good. This will allow Bramwell’s to employ local people and improve local people’s lives through community projects, advice and training.

Tanisha said: “I think this is going to have one of the biggest benefits to the community because our motivations are people and to improve lives.

“We want to impact people's lives positively through project work, create opportunities for young people, engage, train and employ local people.

“Right now our priorities as a C.I.C are the cost of living crisis, child poverty and youth engagement. We will be focusing on these for the next three years.

“We want to make it a community asset.

“We want to show people that ‘people power’ exists, because it does, and we really need that right now.”

