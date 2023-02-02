Dewsbury Mecca Bingo faces closure: ‘The proposal to close our Dewsbury club is currently being discussed’
The possible closure of Dewsbury’s Mecca Bingo hall is ‘currently being discussed’ as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll on hospitality.
The popular Mecca Bingo hall situated on Railway Street is currently facing risk of closure as the company faces some ‘difficult’ decisions amid the cost of living crisis.
In recent months Mecca has already closed several of its bingo halls including those in Halifax, Hull, Gloucester and Bridgewater, Somerset.
Could Dewsbury’s Mecca Bingo hall be the next to close its doors for good?
A spokesperson from Mecca Bingo said: “Recent years have been hard for hospitality and regrettably we’ve had to consider some difficult options.
“The proposal to close our Dewsbury club is currently being discussed. We have begun consultation with our team and will be making an announcement once those conversations are complete.”