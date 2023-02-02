The popular Mecca Bingo hall situated on Railway Street is currently facing risk of closure as the company faces some ‘difficult’ decisions amid the cost of living crisis.

In recent months Mecca has already closed several of its bingo halls including those in Halifax, Hull, Gloucester and Bridgewater, Somerset.

Could Dewsbury’s Mecca Bingo hall be the next to close its doors for good?

Mecca Bingo on Railway Street, Dewsbury

A spokesperson from Mecca Bingo said: “Recent years have been hard for hospitality and regrettably we’ve had to consider some difficult options.