Dewsbury Mecca Bingo announces closure with a ‘heavy heart’

The bingo hall will close its doors later this week.

By Jessica Barton
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 6:26pm

Today (Friday) the popular Mecca Bingo hall on Railway Street announced ‘with a heavy heart’ that it will be officially closing its doors on Sunday, February 26.

This announcement comes after Mecca Bingo revealed earlier this month that the company was facing some ‘difficult’ decisions amid the cost of living crisis.

John Dyson, operations director at Mecca Bingo said: “It is with a heavy heart that we will be closing the doors of our Dewsbury club for good this Sunday.

Mecca Bingo on Railway Street, Dewsbury
“Mecca Bingo has been a part of the Dewsbury community for over 24 years, and we want to say a huge thank you to our team and to every one of our incredible customers.

“Mecca has been bringing people together and creating special moments both in our clubs and online for over 60 years.

“We hope we will see customers again and be able to give them a warm welcome at our Wakefield club and in our chat room community at meccabingo.com.”

