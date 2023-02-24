Today (Friday) the popular Mecca Bingo hall on Railway Street announced ‘with a heavy heart’ that it will be officially closing its doors on Sunday, February 26.

This announcement comes after Mecca Bingo revealed earlier this month that the company was facing some ‘difficult’ decisions amid the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Dyson, operations director at Mecca Bingo said: “It is with a heavy heart that we will be closing the doors of our Dewsbury club for good this Sunday.

Mecca Bingo on Railway Street, Dewsbury

“Mecca Bingo has been a part of the Dewsbury community for over 24 years, and we want to say a huge thank you to our team and to every one of our incredible customers.

“Mecca has been bringing people together and creating special moments both in our clubs and online for over 60 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad