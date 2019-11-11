Dewsbury firm Encore Group expands team as it targets new markets and sales

The Encore Group, which has a site in Churwell Vale in Dewsbury,

The Encore Group, which has a site in Churwell Vale in Dewsbury, is strengthening the teams across its divisions at Encore Envelopes and Encore Packaging Solutions in the North East, providing a significant boost to the overall company for its bases at Shawcross Business Park, Peterlee and Washington.

The company produces more than three billion items of packaging a year, including corrugated and solid board boxes, direct mail packaging and e-commerce solutions. It produces 30 per cent of the 11.5 billion envelopes delivered by Royal Mail each year and locally Encore Envelopes employs over 50 people at its Dewsbury location.

Joining Encore Envelopes is business development manager, Brett Hopper, and trainee production planner Paul Wrightson.

Mr Hopper, who has 35 years’ experience in the industry, said: “I wanted to bring my expertise to The Encore Group, and my experience in sheet-fed envelope manufacturing and supplying the public sector will benefit the company.

“After being impressed with the wide range of manufacturing and printing capabilities at Encore’s plants, I look forward to developing a new customer base and providing them with a quality product and service.”

Encore Packaging has taken on two business development managers, Graham Tattam and Chris Johns, business development support manager Sean Mattimore, an estimator Steve White, pre-production administrator Shannon Taylor and production and quality support coordinator Megan Heron.

Russell Croisdale, managing director of The Encore Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome our new staff on board to Encore Envelopes and Encore Packaging Solutions, who bring a great mix of skills and experience. They will enhance our team and play a valuable and important part of our future.