A place where local artists showcase their handmade gifts, artwork and crafts in Dewsbury has reached an exciting milestone.

Dewsbury Creatives celebrates 100th customer milestone
Dewsbury Creatives, based at The Arcade Pop-Up in the Princess of Wales Shopping Centre, recently welcomed its 100th paying customer.
Since opening in December 2024, the pop-up shop has received overwhelming support from the community, with visitors praising its unique offerings and positive impact on the town.
Dewsbury Creatives is an initiative specifically set up for, and supported, by The Arcade. Alongside the shop, the pop-up offers free workshops and activities, including clothes swaps in partnership with Woven in Kirklees.
It also features The Arcade Heritage Exhibition, which showcases the history of Dewsbury’s iconic Arcade, as well as a rotating gallery of work by local artists and makers
A spokesperson said: “With growing enthusiasm for locally made, handcrafted products, Dewsbury Creatives looks forward to continuing to bring independent artists and makers together, breathing new life into the town centre.
“Come and discover something special.”