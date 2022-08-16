Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magma Group, located on Low Road in Earlsheaton, has 40 years of experience in the ceramics industry and is ‘honoured’ to be presented the Queens Award for Enterprise by The Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson.

Mr Anderson was also joined by Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood and senior caseworker Sarah Ward.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen’s Award for Enterprise is the most prestigious business accolade in the country, with winning companies able to use the esteemed Queen’s Award emblem for the next five years.

Mark Stuckey, managing director of the Magma Group, said: “We were honoured to welcome The Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire to Magma Group on Thursday (August 11) to present us with our official glassware trophy and signed scroll.

‘Winning the Queens Award for Enterprise for Innovation is a very important time for the business and we are happy to welcome our special guest and give him an insight into our business.

“We are committed to growth and believe that having a strong focus on innovation is the best enabler for this.

“Research and development and the deployment of an innovation pipeline continue to be a central focus for our future growth plans.”

Magma Group was one of just 23 Yorkshire firms to be honoured with the Queen's Award for Enterprise in April. Recognised for their Innovation and developments of the Steam methane reforming (SMR) Catalyst.

Noticing a lack of innovation in the SMR catalyst market over the last 20 years and the need for more hydrogen in the world, a gap in the market was identified by Magma for a new catalyst that could improve hydrogen production and lower energy costs.

For the last 12 years, Magma has enjoyed continual and significant growth.

Debbie Harlock, group director of human resources and development, said: “It has been such an exciting time for Magma Group winning the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

“To receive the recognition for our ‘innovation’ to the catalyst industry is a very proud moment for us, and is testament to all the hard work and commitment of the team here at Magma.

“As a global company we are continuing to develop and grow. In Dewsbury alone there has been a recent six million investment into our site.

“With this significant expansion it brings more exciting opportunities.”

Due to its growth, Magma is currently hiring for several positions. If you would like to be a part of the team, contact Linda Archer at [email protected]