Dewsbury care home manager shortlisted for provider's prestigious award

The Ideal Care Awards seek to recognise the hard-work and dedication demonstrated by Ideal Carehomes’ team members across all 36 of the provider’s care homes.

With over 1000 nominations submitted this year, the awards have seven categories to vote in ranging from Care Assistant of the Year to the Kindness in Care Award, to Home of the Year.

There is also a special category created with residents in mind, called the Resident Outstanding Contribution Award. This award gives credit to those residents who are the life and soul of their homes, joining in with activities and making the most of every day.

Sharon supporting Mind

Sharon, who is also an avid supporter of several local charities such as Mind and Andy’s Man Club, was named a finalist by the Ideal Care Awards judging panel for ‘consistently working beyond the call of duty, taking incredible steps in making sure residents are living their best lives.’

The winners in the Ideal Care Awards will be announced at a glitzy ‘dress to impress’ awards ceremony on 17th April 2024, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in the East Midlands and hosted by celebrity guest, Shaun Williamson.

Sharon said, ‘I feel honoured to have been nominated for the Colleague Outstanding Contribution Award. As Home Manager, I feel so passionately about the incredible home we’ve built at Ashworth Grange.

‘Thank you to our wonderful team, residents and community members for nominating me, and for helping to make Ashworth Grange the warm and welcoming place it is today.’

To find out more about the Ideal Care Awards, you can visit https://idealcareawards.co.uk/.

To find out more, email [email protected] or call 01924 869970.