Dewsbury Business Network set to launch in September
Over the next 3 years The Arcade is setting out to bring Dewsbury business people together - existing and future - to trade together, encourage investment in the town and increase town centre footfall.
So get ready to mingle, connect, and grow your business at the Dewsbury Business Network launch on Thursday September 11 from 5.30pm, with Baroness Warsi as the guest speaker.
Baroness Warsi brings her vast experience to launch The Arcade’s efforts. There will be food, additional speakers, information stalls and plenty of time to network. Entrepreneurs are welcome!
Jackie Ramsay, Chair of The Arcade says, 'This is an exciting first step towards what we expect will become a thriving business network for Dewsbury. We are fortunate to have some excellent businesses and entrepreneurial talent in this area, and we know if it comes together with a shared purpose great things will happen for the businesses themselves and the wider area.'
It's important to bring Dewsbury's business community together in order to trade, invest and boost the town centre. Please visit The Arcade’s website to register. Registration is required to attend this free event.