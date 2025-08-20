Dewsbury Business Network set to launch in September

The Arcade, Dewsbury, are launching the Dewsbury Business Network this September with guest speaker, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, stalls, networking and refreshments.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next 3 years The Arcade is setting out to bring Dewsbury business people together - existing and future - to trade together, encourage investment in the town and increase town centre footfall.

So get ready to mingle, connect, and grow your business at the Dewsbury Business Network launch on Thursday September 11 from 5.30pm, with Baroness Warsi as the guest speaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baroness Warsi brings her vast experience to launch The Arcade’s efforts. There will be food, additional speakers, information stalls and plenty of time to network. Entrepreneurs are welcome!

Dewsbury Business Network Launch

Jackie Ramsay, Chair of The Arcade says, 'This is an exciting first step towards what we expect will become a thriving business network for Dewsbury. We are fortunate to have some excellent businesses and entrepreneurial talent in this area, and we know if it comes together with a shared purpose great things will happen for the businesses themselves and the wider area.'

It's important to bring Dewsbury's business community together in order to trade, invest and boost the town centre. Please visit The Arcade’s website to register. Registration is required to attend this free event.

​