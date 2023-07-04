The lean farm shop worker, named only as Luke, sent hearts fluttering when a "sexy" photo of him in his apron was shared by his bosses on social media.

Family-run Chidswell Farm Shop, on Chidswell Lane, shared the picture of their hunky employee on their Facebook page praising his skill set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they were inundated with thousands of comments from admirers saying they'd like to 'have some of his sausage'.

The lean farm shop worker, named only as Luke, sent hearts fluttering when a "sexy" photo of him in his apron was shared by his bosses on social media. (Photo credit: Chidswell Farm Shop Facebook).

The shop said: "Young Luke came here seeking an apprenticeship last September, motivated to become a qualified butcher.

"He’s close to achieving his goal and is showing a great skill set now which can be seen in his counter display. Let’s all give him a round of applause."

It's attracted more than 1,000 comments and has been shared hundreds of times by potential new customers from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One woman quipped: "Round of applause? I know what I’d be giving him."

A male admirer joked: "Now if he was my butcher he could defo play with my sausage."

Another bloke said: "Pwooooarrrrrr chop me some meat any day."

A fourth admirer commented: "So excited to visit my new regular butchers - only four hours away!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad