Developer confirms work is set to start on new housing estate in Mirfield

Miller Homes will begin ground works at Granny Lane, Mirfield, for its "Applewood" development of 67 three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Debbie Whittingham, sales director at Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “Mirfield is a wonderful community with a proud heritage, and we are delighted to be able to bring much needed new properties to the area to support those who wish to buy a house in the place that they call home.

“Integrating these new homes into the existing Mirfield landscape was incredibly important to us and we have taken many steps to protect the ecology of the development with a robust tree planting scheme and lots of green open spaces including an attractive entrance to the site which will bring a good visual amenity to existing residents on Granny Lane.”

Proposed layout of the new 'Applewood' development on Granny Lane, Mirfield

The housebuilder has made significant Section 106 contributions to the local community and infrastructure. These include £53,533 for sustainable travel, £8,000 for drainage contribution, £58,808 for off-site public open space contributions and 13 affordable homes.

“Extensive consultation has taken place with an ecology consultant who has advised on planting schemes, additional greenery, and bird and bat boxes to encourage and protect natural wildlife habitats and where it has been necessary to remove any vegetation, replacement planting has been incorporated into the scheme,” Debbie said.

“Our teams are looking forward to commencing work and providing high quality homes in this wonderful location.”