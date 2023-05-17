News you can trust since 1858
Delight as Dewsbury Moor Post Office opens

A new Post Office opened in Dewsbury Moor yesterday (Monday) following the closure of the Halifax Road branch last week.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The relocated branch, named Dewsbury Moor Post Office, is now part of News Gallery Convenience Store, on Heckmondwike Road, which has been run by Ramya Athiyappan and her husband Yoges Waran for four years.

The move occurred after the resignation of the postmaster at the Halifax Road branch.

Mr Waran said: “This is the only Post Office for Dewsbury Moor and the local community. It was important there was still a Post Office for the community after the closure of Halifax Road.

At the opening of the new Post Office on Heckmondwike in Dewsbury Moor, with Postmaster Ramya Athiyappan, centre, holding the big red heart and Mel Shepherd (PO Area Manager) cutting the ribbon.At the opening of the new Post Office on Heckmondwike in Dewsbury Moor, with Postmaster Ramya Athiyappan, centre, holding the big red heart and Mel Shepherd (PO Area Manager) cutting the ribbon.
“We are looking forward to serving our customers.”

The new branch, which was officially opened by Mel Shepherd, Post Office Area Manager, operates as one of the Post Office’s local style branches with the addition of National Lottery and the exclusion of On Demand Travel Insurance.

Allison Wallace, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to maintain Post Office service in the area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

There is also a Post Office serving point, alongside the retail counter of the store, and the opening hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday, 9am to 1.30pm.

