The relocated branch, named Dewsbury Moor Post Office, is now part of News Gallery Convenience Store, on Heckmondwike Road, which has been run by Ramya Athiyappan and her husband Yoges Waran for four years.

The move occurred after the resignation of the postmaster at the Halifax Road branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Waran said: “This is the only Post Office for Dewsbury Moor and the local community. It was important there was still a Post Office for the community after the closure of Halifax Road.

At the opening of the new Post Office on Heckmondwike in Dewsbury Moor, with Postmaster Ramya Athiyappan, centre, holding the big red heart and Mel Shepherd (PO Area Manager) cutting the ribbon.

“We are looking forward to serving our customers.”

The new branch, which was officially opened by Mel Shepherd, Post Office Area Manager, operates as one of the Post Office’s local style branches with the addition of National Lottery and the exclusion of On Demand Travel Insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison Wallace, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to be able to maintain Post Office service in the area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”