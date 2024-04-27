Serge Notay, owner of Notay’s Convenience Store on Oakhill Road, in association with the delivery app, has introduced a life-size cutout of himself at the store’s entrance.

Serge Notay, owner of Notay’s Convenience Store on Oakhill Road, in association with the delivery app, has introduced a life-size cutout of himself at the store’s entrance.

“Customers are loving it,” said Serge. “It’s exactly the response I hoped for. Get your brand out there. Every shop has its own unique selling points and people are coming through your door for a reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the rise of online sales, we have to give consumers a reason to shop online with us. Keep them up with the banter, keep up with the community spirit and make sure it's portrayed online.”

The cutout serves a dual purpose, conveying the availability of swift deliveries through Snappy Shopper’s platform.

A spokesperson for Snappy Shopper added: “This innovative collaboration has quickly captured the community’s attention, generating buzz and increased sales.

“Serge’s move not only enhances brand visibility but also reinforces the store’s commitment to convenience and customer satisfaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers enthusiastically embrace the novel storefront branding, reflecting the success of this strategic partnership.”