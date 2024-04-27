‘Customers are loving it’ - Life-size cutout of Batley shop owner embraced by community

A Batley shop owner has partnered with Snappy Shopper to unveil an innovative branding initiative - which his customers are “loving”.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST
Serge Notay, owner of Notay’s Convenience Store on Oakhill Road, in association with the delivery app, has introduced a life-size cutout of himself at the store’s entrance.Serge Notay, owner of Notay’s Convenience Store on Oakhill Road, in association with the delivery app, has introduced a life-size cutout of himself at the store’s entrance.
“Customers are loving it,” said Serge. “It’s exactly the response I hoped for. Get your brand out there. Every shop has its own unique selling points and people are coming through your door for a reason.

“With the rise of online sales, we have to give consumers a reason to shop online with us. Keep them up with the banter, keep up with the community spirit and make sure it's portrayed online.”

The cutout serves a dual purpose, conveying the availability of swift deliveries through Snappy Shopper’s platform.

A spokesperson for Snappy Shopper added: “This innovative collaboration has quickly captured the community’s attention, generating buzz and increased sales.

“Serge’s move not only enhances brand visibility but also reinforces the store’s commitment to convenience and customer satisfaction.

“Customers enthusiastically embrace the novel storefront branding, reflecting the success of this strategic partnership.”

The new design, alongside Serge’s face-wrapped delivery vehicle, aims to spread the word that shoppers can receive their deliveries in under an hour.

