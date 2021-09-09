Costa Coffee creating 2,000 new jobs to meet demand as the festive season approaches

The brand made the announcement today along with the news that all 14,500 of its staff will receive a five per cent pay increase in recognition of their commitment during the pandemic.

The new team members will also benefit from the increased pay award.

From October 1 2021, all store team members will receive pay increases of at least 45p per hour, bringing minimum pay to £9.36 per hour from £8.91.

The company’s fully trained Barista Maestros will see their pay go up by 65p per hour, bringing the minimum for these more experienced roles to £10.29 from £9.64 per hour.

Top rates of pay for store team members also increase, depending on location and experience, to £11.29 per hour from £10.64. In real terms, this means that the average Costa Coffee store team member working between 20 and 40 hours per week will see their annual take-home pay increase between £500 to £900, based on a 45p increase.

Those receiving 65p will see an increase of between £700 to £1,400.

Neil Lake, Managing Director Costa Coffee UK & Ireland, said: “Our team members are the heart of our business and as we continue to emerge stronger from the pandemic, this 5% pay increase is one way we are able to show our thanks to them.

"Our teams have been through the most challenging year and a half in living memory and have shown incredible passion, resilience, and commitment as they continue to serve perfectly crafted cups of Costa coffee to consumers across the country.