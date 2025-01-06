Convenience store in Mirfield reopens after two years
A convenience shop in Mirfield has opened its doors again.
Shillbank Stores on Shillbank Lane has been refurbished and reopened under new management.
New owner Johnny Singh said: “It’s been closed for over twos years so the people had to travel to get their essentials.
"Hopefully we can get the store back to its former glory with the help of the local community.”
Mr Singh said it was a family run business and they had 30 years’ experience, running shops in Huddersfield, Barnsley and York.
