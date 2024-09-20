Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They says expenses should be ‘redirected to support the Winter Fuel Payment’ ❄️

Nearly 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for a reduction in MPs' expenses

The petition was created in response to the Government's decision to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance for pensioners

Its creator argues that politicians’ expenses should be cut to support vulnerable pensioners

Payments, once available to all pensioners, will be limited to those on pension credit or other means-tested benefits from this winter

The Government claims the change is necessary to address a £22 billion deficit in public finances

Around 10 million pensioners are expected to be affected

Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a reduction in MPs' expenses, in response to the Government moving forward with plans to make the Winter Fuel Allowance means-tested for pensioners.

At the time of writing, nearly 100,000 people have signed this Change.org petition, one of several launched following the public backlash after last week's Commons vote.

Yvonne Keegan, who created the petition, has specifically linked the decision to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance with the issue of MPs' expenses.

She says: “I know first-hand the importance of Winter Fuel Payment - it's a lifeline to pensioners during the harsh winter months. Their heating bills can skyrocket, and they end up struggling, trying desperately to keep themselves warm.

“Meanwhile, our politicians are living comfortably with expenses that would be considered extravagant by most standards.

“We believe that our politicians – who have a stable income, can afford to pay their heating bills and do not need taxpayer-funded expenses to support this aspect of their lifestyle.

“The Institute for Fiscal Studies found that politicians' expenses can cost taxpayers millions each year. A portion of these could be redirected to support the Winter Fuel Payment, providing respite for thousands of vulnerable pensioners who are barely making ends meet.

“It's time we turned the tables. It's time we cut back on politicians' expenses and direct the funds towards helping the country's struggling pensioners afford basic amenities like heating.” Keegan’s petition can be found at Change.org/MPSExpensesWFA.

Previously, winter fuel payments were available to everyone above the state pension age, but as of this winter, they will be limited to those receiving pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

Last week, MPs voted 348 to 228 to restrict the payment to the country’s poorest pensioners, rejecting a Conservative effort to halt the policy.

Ministers argue the change is necessary to address a "£22 billion black hole" in public finances, which they say was left by their Tory predecessors.

As a result of the policy, around 10 million pensioners are expected to lose out. With the energy price cap set to rise on 1 October, the change will severely affect those who are financially vulnerable.

A number of energy suppliers have stepped in to offer their own financial support to vulnerable customers over the winter months, including Octopus and Ovo Energy, with others expected to follow suit.

What do you think about the Government's decision to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance, and the petition’s call to reduce MPs' expenses? Share your thoughts in the comments section.