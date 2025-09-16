Cheaper pints and pub meals are coming 🍺

Wetherspoons will cut food and drink prices by 7.5% for one day only

The price drop is happening on Thursday, September 18 across 794 UK pubs

The move highlights the VAT disparity between pubs and supermarkets

Customers can enjoy cheaper pints, meals, and pub classics for a day

The chain urges a permanent VAT cut to help pubs thrive and create jobs

If you’ve been dreaming of a bargain pint or pub meal recently, Wetherspoons is about to make your week a little happier

The UK pub giant has announced it will cut prices across its 794 pubs for one day only, giving customers a taste of cheaper drinks and food while highlighting an ongoing tax issue in hospitality.

What is the Wetherspoons deal?

On Thursday (September 18), Wetherspoons will reduce its food and drink prices by 7.5%, a move designed to show the Government what a reduced VAT rate could mean for pubs and restaurants.

While this isn’t a permanent price drop, it’s a rare opportunity to enjoy pub classics without paying the usual premium.

From breakfast rolls and sandwiches to main courses and beers, everything on the menu will be slightly lighter on the wallet on September 18.

If you’re planning to visit - whether for a pint with friends after work or a hearty pub lunch - it’s worth checking your local Wetherspoons online menu or app to see the exact prices and plan your Thursday outing.

Why is it happening?

The special one-day discount gives customers a taste of what a VAT cut could achieve while offering a chance to enjoy cheaper pints, pub classics, and family meals.

Pubs currently face a 20% VAT on food and drinks, a far higher rate than supermarkets, which often pay none on groceries bought to eat at home.

The chain’s founder, Tim Martin, argues this creates an unfair playing field where supermarkets can effectively undercut pubs, leaving venues under pressure to survive.

“The biggest threat to pubs and the hospitality industry in general is the vast disparity in tax treatment among pubs, restaurants and supermarkets,” Martin said.

“A VAT cut to 12.5% is needed to ensure that pubs, bars and restaurants do not continue to close, but instead thrive, invest and create new jobs. We call on the chancellor to create tax equality.”

Kate Nicholls, chairwoman of UKHospitality, welcomed the move, saying that a reduced hospitality VAT would mean “lower prices and more jobs, leading to the regeneration of our high streets and communities”, ultimately making pubs more accessible to everyday customers.

