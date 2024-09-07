Many prizes go unclaimed - check your tickets and join the lucky winners 🎟️

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many National Lottery prizes remain unclaimed

You might unknowingly hold a winning ticket in your wallet, purse or online account

Prizes of £500 or less can be claimed in-store, while those over £500 up to £50,000 can be claimed online

For prizes over £50,000, or monthly winnings, winners should call the National Lottery to arrange their claim

If a ticket is damaged or destroyed, claims can still be made within 30 days of the draw date

Unclaimed prize money and interest are redirected to National Lottery Projects across the UK

Many people dream of hitting the National Lottery jackpot, but what if you’ve already won and don’t even know it?

It’s surprising how many National Lottery prizes go unclaimed. Winners have six months to come forward, but some lucky tickets remain unclaimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You might have a winning ticket stashed in your wallet, purse or even saved in an online account without realising it.

Check the list below to see if you could be one of the fortunate individuals with an unclaimed prize...

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on 16 April.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in Rhondda Cynon Taf - needs to claim it by 13 October.

Euromillions - £1m

A second Lottery-made millionaire is out there somewhere, with a ticket for the 27 July draw that was bought in Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lucky holder has until 19 January 2025 to claim their prize.

Euromillions - £1m A third and final would-be millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 16 August, and the lucky ticket holder has until 12 February 2025 to come forward.

The ticket was bought in the Cardiff area.

Lotto HotPicks - £350,000

A resident from the London Borough of Kingston upon Thames is sitting on over a quarter of a million pounds, with the winning numbers 6, 28, 30, 40, 53, 58 being drawn on 25 May.

They have until 21 November to claim their winnings.

Don't miss your chance to join the ranks of lucky winners! Have you checked your tickets recently? Share your experiences or any questions you have about claiming prizes in the comments section.