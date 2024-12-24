Next sale: when does 2024 UK Boxing Day clearance sale start online and in-store - and Christmas opening hours
The festive season in the UK is always an exciting time, not just for the celebrations and holidays but also for the big sales that follow Christmas.
One of the most anticipated shopping events of the year is the Next Boxing Day Sale, a major highlight for bargain hunters across the country.
For many, the Boxing Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to grab discounted items, especially after the festive rush has subsided.
When does the Next Boxing Day Sale begin?
The Next Boxing Day Sale typically begins online first, giving eager shoppers the chance to browse and snap up deals from the comfort of their homes.
In 2024, as in previous years, Next’s online sale will officially kick off on Christmas Eve (24 December). This means that even before Christmas dinner has settled, shoppers will be able to access the brand’s hugely popular sale items.
Whether you're looking for discounted fashion, homeware or beauty products, Next's online sale will offer a range of deals across multiple categories.
But as much as the online sale is highly anticipated, it’s the in-store discounts that many shoppers look forward to the most. Thankfully, the physical Next Boxing Day Sale will begin on Boxing Day, 26 December.
What are Next's Christmas opening hours?
While the online sale is readily available on Christmas Eve, the opening hours for Next’s physical stores are subject to change.
Last year, it made the decision to close all of their stores on Boxing Day in order to give employees a well-deserved break and time with their families.
As for 2024, whether Next will follow suit and close its stores on Boxing Day is still unclear at the time of writing.
But given the growing trend of businesses adopting a more employee-friendly approach during the holidays, there’s a strong chance that they may decide to do the same this year.
For those who want to make sure they don’t miss out on any of the bargains, it’s best to monitor Next’s website and social media pages for updates.
